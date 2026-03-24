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Business for Sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

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Established business 715 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Established business 715 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 715 m²
Cozy modern hotel, located among pine trees and cypresses in the small town of Sutomore, onl…
$2,20M
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