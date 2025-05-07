Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Risan, Montenegro

Villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa
Risan, Montenegro
Sale: a plot in the Bay of Bay with a draft for the construction of the villa. The site is…
$103,051
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 405 m²
Location: village. Strp, Risan Villa area: 405 sq.m. Plot area: 827 sq.m. Number of bedrooms…
Price on request
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
A small, two-story house surrounded by greenery in the historical center of Risan, Bay of Ko…
$246,943
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 476 m²
A villa with a pier on the first line of the sea is offered for sale. The villa is located …
$2,97M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Renovated, two-story house with beautiful views of the bay. The house consists of a first f…
$321,026
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Risan, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Renovated, two-storey house with a beautiful view of the bay. The house consists of a groun…
$310,956
Villa 5 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Location: g. Risan Villa area: 270 sq.m. Plot area: 500 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 5 Number o…
$2,15M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
We present to your attention an old stone townhouse with its own courtyard and terraces in t…
$318,878
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
