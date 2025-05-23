Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Podgorica, Montenegro

5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
For sale is a beautiful two-room furnished apartment of 70m2, located on the second floor of…
$265,450
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Condo in Podgorica, Montenegro
Condo
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/7
text
$106,732
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Podgorica, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/4
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
A one-bedroom apartment of 55.2 m² is for sale, offering maximum comfort and everything need…
$177,343
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate Montenegro, PodgoricaFor sale: apartment of 38 m² located in the Ljubović neighb…
$118,605
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
