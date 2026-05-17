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Apartments with garden for sale in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro

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Podgorica
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in , Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
Urgent sale A three-bedroom apartment of 75m² with a 60m² fenced yard is for sale in Zagori…
$162,778
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Agency
Horizon Real Estate
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a brand new two-bedroom apartment in the luxury area of Podgorica, ideal for tho…
$241,826
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Property types in Podgorica Capital City

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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