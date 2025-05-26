Apartments for sale in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
Duplex apartment in Stara Varoš, 200m from the city center. The area of 84m2, on the ground …
$179,189
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Podgorica 90000e Old Aerodrom, Normal Company house Apartment 40 m2 furnished, has one b…
$97,870
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of a quiet and comfortable area, away from the bustle of the city, you have the…
$162,963
Condo in Podgorica, Montenegro
Condo
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/7
text
$106,732
Condo 1 bedroom in Podgorica, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/4
text
Price on request
1 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
Podgorica. Zabelo. Apartment in a new building under construction studio, can be made wit…
$79,928
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
An apartment consisting of two parts with a total area of 62 sq.m. is offered for sale. It i…
$43,180
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Podgorica   For sale luxury apartment of 103 m2 with three bedrooms in the house Zetag…
$396,729
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Description Podgorica, district Zagorich. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new area, in the …
$143,577
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
A modern, fully furnished two-bedroom apartment of 62 m² is for sale, located in a high-qual…
$130,722
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5
The apartment is located on the fifth floor (without elevator) in the Stari Aerodrom area. T…
$71,247
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate Montenegro, PodgoricaFor sale: apartment of 38 m² located in the Ljubović neighb…
$119,667
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Description Podgorica, the area of ​​the old airfield. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new …
$106,602
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
For sale two-bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Toloska suma. For sale 79 m2 apartment in th…
$253,231
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Podgorica wandered 66 m2 with two bedrooms. The apartment was recently completely repa…
$148,774
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
Two-Bedroom Apartment of 68 m² for Sale – Podgorica, at the Foot of Gorica Hill, Atinska Str…
$240,247
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Description Podgorica, district of City Quart. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new area, in…
$200,014
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Podgorica New house in Maslina, Podgorica, combines harmony of tradition and modern design.…
$79,332
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/10
Studio apartment of 49m2 for sale, in Central Point. It is located on the 5th floor (not the…
$141,680
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 6/9
The apartment has an area of 58m2 in Block 6, on the 6th floor in a building with an elevato…
$118,463
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious apartment of 85m2 on the 4th floor (not the last) in a building with an elevator, p…
$270,622
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Podgorica Zabelo The apartment is located on the 2nd floor (1 local), windows facing west. …
$74,277
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale apartment 71m2, City kvart, Podgorica. The apartment is located in a new buildin…
$184,962
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
Sale, three-bedroom apartment, 64 m2, Zabelo, Podgorica.   Apartment for sale in Zabel…
$123,978
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Furnished apartment of 48 m2 for sale in a great location - City Kej, Zagorič, Podgorica. …
$129,913
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale is a luxurious and exceptionally furnished two-bedroom apart…
$245,033
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 4
Sale Podgorica #4939. For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the center of Podgorica, 101 m2, 4th f…
$224,457
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Studio with an area of 35 m2 (31 m2 residential + 4 m2 balcony), located on the ground floor…
$73,544
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
New, three-room apartment, 142 m2 in the exclusive settlement of Gorica C, Podgorica. The ap…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
One bedroom apartment 42 m2 for sale, Pobrežie, Podgorica.   New apartments in a new b…
$98,327
