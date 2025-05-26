Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro

Podgorica
128
14 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Podgorica   For sale luxury apartment of 103 m2 with three bedrooms in the house Zetag…
$396,729
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Description Podgorica, district Zagorich. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new area, in the …
$143,577
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Description Podgorica, the area of ​​the old airfield. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new …
$106,602
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Description Podgorica, district of City Quart. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new area, in…
$200,014
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale apartment 71m2, City kvart, Podgorica. The apartment is located in a new buildin…
$184,962
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Description Podgorica, the area of ​​the old airfield. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new …
$111,359
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Description Podgorica, district of City Quart. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new area, al…
$205,419
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment 71m2, City kvart, Podgorica. The apartment is located in a new buildin…
$188,645
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Description Podgorica, the area of ​​the old airfield. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new …
$227,042
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Description Podgorica, district of City Quart. Apartment with two bedrooms in the new Tuški …
$129,739
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
For sale two-bedroom apartment in Gintas, Podgorica. The area of ​​the apartment is 75 m2. …
$170,958
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Description Podgorica, district of City Quart. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new area, al…
$216,231
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Podgorica, elite penthouse with three bedrooms Small -apartment building for 8 apartments …
$756,808
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Podgorica, the area of ​​the old airfield, the school of Paul Rovinsky Square 50 sq.m. The …
Price on request
Leave a request

