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Residential properties for sale in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

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Bukovica
5
Cetinje
3
12 properties total found
Condo 3 bedrooms in Ranjev Do, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Ranjev Do, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa complex is located just 2 km from the historical center of Herceg Novi, one of the…
$719,993
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1 bedroom apartment in Cetinje Njegusi Kotor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Cetinje Njegusi Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 6
Elite apartment in a premium complex in Tivat is a combination of sophisticated style, comfo…
$518,911
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1 room apartment in Cetinje Njegusi Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Cetinje Njegusi Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/6
Elegant studio in the prestigious complex Boka Place, located in the heart of Tivat, a step …
$520,438
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4 bedroom house in Cetinje, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Cetinje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Nestled in the very heart of Cetinje, this inviting 169m² family home offers a rare combinat…
$703,002
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1 bedroom apartment in Cetinje Njegusi Kotor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Cetinje Njegusi Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
Two duplex apartments in Baošić Two spacious duplex apartments of 62 m2 each (including terr…
$193,035
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1 bedroom apartment in Papratna Strana, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Papratna Strana, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 3
New premium project in the Bay of Kotor We present a new residential complex of premium clas…
$150,966
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Condo 1 bedroom in Cetinje Njegusi Kotor, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Cetinje Njegusi Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/8
For sale is a one-bedroom five-star hotel SIRO, the first hotel brand SIRO by Kerzner Intern…
$576,174
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1 bedroom house in Cetinje, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Cetinje, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
D4-432. House in Cetinje, Dobrsko SeloFor sale house near Cetinje, in a small place Dobrsko …
$91,466
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in M 10, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
M 10, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
Villa La Tout is a modern 250 m2 villa with spacious terraces, set on a private 10,000 m2 es…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
1 bedroom house in Gradani, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Gradani, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
A stone house for renovation is for sale in the peaceful village of Ljubotinj, Cetinje munic…
$46,505
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2 bedroom apartment in Cetinje, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Cetinje, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Price: €139,000 A modern and fully furnished two-bedroom apartment is available for sale in …
$159,019
VAT
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Condo 1 bedroom in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/4
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$195,289
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Property types in Old Royal Capital Cetinje

apartments
houses

Properties features in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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