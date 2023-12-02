Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Old Royal Capital Cetinje
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Cetinje, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Cetinje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 620 m²
Two under construction objects for sale in a quiet locagtion in Cetinje, Montenegro.The obje…
€400,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir