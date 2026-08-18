Houses for sale in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Old Royal Capital Cetinje
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

;
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Cetinje, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Cetinje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Nestled in the very heart of Cetinje, this inviting 169m² family home offers a rare combinat…
$703,002
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Cetinje, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Cetinje, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
D4-432. House in Cetinje, Dobrsko SeloFor sale house near Cetinje, in a small place Dobrsko …
$91,466
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in M 10, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
M 10, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
Villa La Tout is a modern 250 m2 villa with spacious terraces, set on a private 10,000 m2 es…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 bedroom house in Gradani, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Gradani, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
A stone house for renovation is for sale in the peaceful village of Ljubotinj, Cetinje munic…
$46,505
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go