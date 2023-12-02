Houses for sale in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
4 room house in Zagora, Montenegro
4 room house
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
NUM 5582 For sale, a house with a plot in Zagora. The houses are located on a plot of…
€420,000
per month
2 room house in Zagora, Montenegro
2 room house
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
NUM 5413 Luxury villa for sale in Zagora. The area of the house is 150 m2, and the area of t…
€750,000
per month
3 room house in Zagora, Montenegro
3 room house
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
NUM 5435 For sale a two-story house under construction, located about 7.5 km from the beach …
€250,000
per month
5 room house in Cetinje, Montenegro
5 room house
Cetinje, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 163 m²
The property is located in the center of Cetinje, a cozy quiet town 30 minutes drive from th…
€250,000
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zagora, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
NUM 3989 Modern villa with pool in Zagora, a place near Kotor. The area of the villa …
€570,000
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
NUM 5092 A two-story stone villa for sale in a quiet location far fr om the city noise i…
€510,000
per month
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Strugari, Montenegro
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Strugari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
This property is the perfect home for peace and nature lovers! It is a massive plot in a tin…
€150,000
per month
5 room house in Zagora, Montenegro
5 room house
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
For sale a luxurious and spacious five-bedroom villa in a quiet location. From all windows a…
€2,60M
per month
2 room house in Zagora, Montenegro
2 room house
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Location: pos. Zagora Villa area: 300 sq.m. Land area: 860 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 2 Numbe…
€750,000
per month
4 room house in Zagora, Montenegro
4 room house
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
NUM 4233 House in Zagora, near the town of Budva. The area of the main house is 180 m2, the…
€560,000
per month
2 room house in Njegusi, Montenegro
2 room house
Njegusi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
The object code is 1.27.11.10422 Stone house in Dougie Do in Negush. Negushi is a famous pla…
€110,000
per month
House in Cetinje, Montenegro
House
Cetinje, Montenegro
Area 530 m²
Object code - 1.27.11.9447 Offered for sale 2 houses on one site located in Humchi near Ceti…
€400,000
per month
