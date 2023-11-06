  1. Realting.com
One-bedroom apartment in the newest complex on the coastline

Tivat, Montenegro
from
€293,000
;
9
About the complex

The 1-bedroom apartment is located in the peaceful and picturesque Donja Lastva area of Montenegro’s coast. There are two apartments of this type, which are the part of a new and elegant residential complex that offers a perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and natural beauty.

Both apartments are situated on the ground floor of the four-story building and feature high-quality finishes and modern amenities. 

The first apartment has a separate entrance, two terraces, and a total area of 80 square meters. 

The second apartment has a green terrace with sea views and a total area of 77 square meters.

Each apartment comes with its own parking space for added convenience.

The new residential complex has been built using the best materials and finished to European standards, with a focus on refined taste and attention to detail. The complex offers easy access to the beach and is just a 3-minute walk from the promenade.

Despite its tranquil location, the area is just a 10-minute drive from Porto Montenegro, a vibrant center of business and cultural life.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the beauty and luxury of this exceptional residential complex. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.

New building location
Tivat, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Flayt
Becici, Montenegro
from
€153,236
Apartment building Studio Apartment in the new complex near the center
Budva, Montenegro
from
€90,100
Apartment building Seavista Krasici
Krasici, Montenegro
from
€148,050
Apartment building Two-bedroom penthouse with a huge roof terrace
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€1,20M
Apartment building Great Studio near a beach in Becici, Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
€64,800
Other complexes
Residential complex Bechichi
Residential complex Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
€153,236
Area 53–68 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2023
The complex will be located on the hillside of the Budwan Riviera, in Becici in a picturesque ecologically clean place, with a unique urban landscape.  The remoteness from urban noise, as well as the abundance of vegetation creates an atmosphere for relaxation and tranquility. Mountain air not only creates a pleasant coolness in the summer, but also has a restorative effect on the whole body. Architects designed the building so that almost every apartment has views of the sea, mountains and the city. And you can enjoy beautiful views, getting real aesthetic pleasure. The peculiarity of the complex is that it will be located 10 minutes from the Beči embankment, in close proximity to key infrastructure and entertainment. For walking and relaxing, the promenade is 7km long, 3 large beaches within walking distance. To the old town of Budva on the promenade 20 minutes on foot. Tivat Airport is 30 minutes by car, Podgorica Airport is 1 hour. For residents of the complex, the SingleUp system will be installed on parking spaces, which allows you to place several cars in one parking space. The rooftop pool will be built at the disposal of residents, where they can take sunbathing and enjoy excellent sea views, covered underground parking for 69 seats with individual pantries and a cozy courtyard with a gazebo and a place for a roshtil. The deadline for the delivery of the complex is 2023.
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex with pool and sauna
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex with pool and sauna
Becici, Montenegro
from
€147,600
Introducing the new 1-bedroom apartments in the prestigious suburb of Budva. Ranging from 41 to 64 square meters, these apartments are perfect for those seeking a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle with a panoramic sea view. With options on the ground, first, third, and fourth floors, each apartment comes equipped with a terrace and panoramic windows. The price starts from 147,600 to 230,400 EUR. The complex is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in June 2023. The club house is situated in a prime location, providing excellent access to the city’s infrastructure while offering a tranquil beach resort lifestyle. The view from each apartment is breathtaking, offering unforgettable sunsets and stunning views of the Budva Riviera. The complex also includes its own pool and sauna, adding an extra level of comfort and coziness to your life. The house is built using premium European-made finishing materials, ensuring that each apartment is of the highest quality. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of luxury in one of the most beautiful and sought-after locations on the Budva Riviera. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€152,700
Welcome to the stunning 2-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Ruljine, Tivat. Currently in the construction process, this is an excellent opportunity to own a new property at a lower price. The building consists of 5 floors, with an option to choose your preferred floor. The apartment sizes range from 51.16 to 70.06 square meters.  One of the highlights of this apartment is its terrace, offering a peaceful space to relax and enjoy the surrounding beauty. The apartment also boasts a view of the yard and Adriatic sea, providing an idyllic backdrop for daily living. Located in a quiet area, the complex provides an excellent opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. And also it is close to the center, shops, Porto Montenegro, the beaches, and other necessary infrastructure. Additionally, you can buy a parking place under the building for 20.000 euros to ensure secure and convenient access to your vehicle. The new complex is set to be a little city within the city, providing a wide range of amenities and services, making it an excellent choice for investors as well as owner-occupiers. There are also other apartments available for sale, including 1-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to secure your very own 2-bedroom apartment in this exciting new development. Contact us today to learn more and arrange a viewing.
