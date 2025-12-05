Hotel Swissôtel Branded Apartments | Kolašin Valleys Ski Resort

Kolašin Valleys is the largest mountain resort development in the Balkans, masterplanned by Ecosign — the Canadian firm behind Whistler Blackcomb and over 400 ski resorts worldwide. Located in the Montenegrin Alps within a protected nature reserve, the resort spans two elevations (1450 Village and 1600 Village) and offers genuine year-round alpine living.

The full masterplan includes 150 km of ski slopes, 23 hotel and residential buildings, 73 private chalets, and over 30 restaurants and wellness facilities. Every residence has ski-in/ski-out access. The first hotel, Swissôtel Resort Kolašin, opened in 2025 and sets the operational standard for the entire development.

Residences Q sits within 1600 Village — the higher, more exclusive elevation — offering direct slope access, guaranteed snow conditions, and panoramic mountain views.

Location: 1600 Village, Kolašin Valleys Mountain Resort, Montenegro

Building Type: Ski-in/ski-out branded residences

Operator: Swissôtel (Accor Group)

Altitude: 1,600m above sea level

Available Units

Studios: 28–32 m² | from €183,744

1-Bedroom: 32–44 m² | from €201,222

2-Bedroom: 61–65 m² | from €370,080 to €454,160

All units delivered fully furnished and turnkey (equipped kitchen, premium finishes, underfloor heating, built-in storage).

Key Features

✓ Direct ski-in/ski-out access

✓ Swissôtel management and services (concierge, housekeeping, maintenance)

✓ Optional rental programme with professional yield management

✓ On-site: 3 restaurants, spa & wellness, ski room

✓ Year-round use: skiing in winter, cool alpine climate in summer (18–24°C)

Investment Benefits