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Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys

Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$161,692
VAT
from
$32/m²
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9
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ID: 35421
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Andrijevica Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

Hotel C Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys

Location: 1450 Village, Kolašin Valleys Mountain Resort, Montenegro
Building Type: Ski-in/ski-out hotel & branded residences
Altitude: 1,450m above sea level
Spa & Wellness: 1,000 m² exclusive facility

About the Development

Hotel C is a flagship residential and hospitality building positioned at the heart of 1450 Village — the vibrant social and commercial center of Kolašin Valleys. Located at 1,450 meters above sea level, the building offers immediate access to ski lifts, restaurants, après-ski lounges, and retail facilities, while maintaining the tranquility and natural beauty of the Montenegrin Alps.

The building features a 1,000 m² spa and wellness center — one of the largest in the resort — offering residents and guests a comprehensive range of treatments, thermal facilities, indoor pools, saunas, and relaxation zones. This positions Hotel C as a wellness-focused residence within the broader Kolašin Valleys masterplan.

As part of the resort masterplanned by Ecosign (Whistler Blackcomb), Hotel C provides ski-in/ski-out access, premium finishes, and professional hotel-grade services, creating a seamless blend of private ownership and resort living.

Building Features

Spa & Wellness (1,000 m²):

  • Indoor heated pool
  • Thermal zones (saunas, steam rooms, ice fountains)
  • Treatment rooms and massage facilities
  • Relaxation lounges with mountain views
  • Professional wellness concierge

On-Site Services:

  • 24/7 reception and concierge
  • Housekeeping and linen service
  • Ski room and equipment storage
  • Restaurants and café (ground floor)
  • Direct lift access to ski slopes

Year-Round Living:

  • Winter: Ski-in/ski-out access, groomed slopes, après-ski atmosphere
  • Summer: Alpine climate (18–24°C), hiking trails, outdoor wellness

Residence Types

Studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments delivered fully furnished and turnkey:

  • Premium kitchen appliances (integrated)
  • Underfloor heating throughout
  • Natural materials (stone, timber finishes)
  • Built-in wardrobes and storage
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows with mountain views

Optional rental management programme available for owners seeking income generation.

Investment Highlights

  • Central location within 1450 Village (main resort hub)
  • Largest spa facility in the resort (1,000 m²)
  • Professional hotel management and services
  • No restrictions on foreign ownership
  • No property tax, no inheritance tax
  • 45 minutes from Podgorica Airport (direct motorway)
  • Montenegro on EU accession path

Location on the map

Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
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Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$161,692
VAT
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