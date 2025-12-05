Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys

Hotel C Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys

Location: 1450 Village, Kolašin Valleys Mountain Resort, Montenegro

Building Type: Ski-in/ski-out hotel & branded residences

Altitude: 1,450m above sea level

Spa & Wellness: 1,000 m² exclusive facility

About the Development

Hotel C is a flagship residential and hospitality building positioned at the heart of 1450 Village — the vibrant social and commercial center of Kolašin Valleys. Located at 1,450 meters above sea level, the building offers immediate access to ski lifts, restaurants, après-ski lounges, and retail facilities, while maintaining the tranquility and natural beauty of the Montenegrin Alps.

The building features a 1,000 m² spa and wellness center — one of the largest in the resort — offering residents and guests a comprehensive range of treatments, thermal facilities, indoor pools, saunas, and relaxation zones. This positions Hotel C as a wellness-focused residence within the broader Kolašin Valleys masterplan.

As part of the resort masterplanned by Ecosign (Whistler Blackcomb), Hotel C provides ski-in/ski-out access, premium finishes, and professional hotel-grade services, creating a seamless blend of private ownership and resort living.

Building Features

Spa & Wellness (1,000 m²):

Indoor heated pool

Thermal zones (saunas, steam rooms, ice fountains)

Treatment rooms and massage facilities

Relaxation lounges with mountain views

Professional wellness concierge

On-Site Services:

24/7 reception and concierge

Housekeeping and linen service

Ski room and equipment storage

Restaurants and café (ground floor)

Direct lift access to ski slopes

Year-Round Living:

Winter: Ski-in/ski-out access, groomed slopes, après-ski atmosphere

Ski-in/ski-out access, groomed slopes, après-ski atmosphere Summer: Alpine climate (18–24°C), hiking trails, outdoor wellness

Residence Types

Studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments delivered fully furnished and turnkey:

Premium kitchen appliances (integrated)

Underfloor heating throughout

Natural materials (stone, timber finishes)

Built-in wardrobes and storage

Floor-to-ceiling windows with mountain views

Optional rental management programme available for owners seeking income generation.

Investment Highlights