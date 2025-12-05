Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys

Hotel C Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Location: 1450 Village, Kolašin Valleys Mountain Resort, Montenegro
Building Type: Ski-in/ski-out hotel & branded residences
Altitude: 1,450m above sea level
Spa & Wellness: 1,000 m² exclusive facility
About the Development
Hotel C is a flagship residential and hospitality building positioned at the heart of 1450 Village — the vibrant social and commercial center of Kolašin Valleys. Located at 1,450 meters above sea level, the building offers immediate access to ski lifts, restaurants, après-ski lounges, and retail facilities, while maintaining the tranquility and natural beauty of the Montenegrin Alps.
The building features a 1,000 m² spa and wellness center — one of the largest in the resort — offering residents and guests a comprehensive range of treatments, thermal facilities, indoor pools, saunas, and relaxation zones. This positions Hotel C as a wellness-focused residence within the broader Kolašin Valleys masterplan.
As part of the resort masterplanned by Ecosign (Whistler Blackcomb), Hotel C provides ski-in/ski-out access, premium finishes, and professional hotel-grade services, creating a seamless blend of private ownership and resort living.
Building Features
Spa & Wellness (1,000 m²):
On-Site Services:
Year-Round Living:
Residence Types
Studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments delivered fully furnished and turnkey:
Optional rental management programme available for owners seeking income generation.
Investment Highlights