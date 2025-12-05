Hotel Hotel Kilimanjaro – Ski-in/Ski-out Apartments | Kolašin Valleys

Location: 1450 Village, Kolašin Valleys Mountain Resort, Montenegro

Building Type: Hotel & residential complex

Altitude: 1,450m above sea level

Total Units: 193 accommodation units (77 residences available for purchase)

About the Development

Hotel Kilimanjaro is the flagship building at the heart of K1450 Nest — the main village within Kolašin Valleys resort. Positioned at 1,450 meters above sea level, the hotel combines premium hospitality infrastructure with private ownership opportunities, creating a vibrant alpine community with immediate ski slope access.

The building is part of the Kolašin Valleys masterplan by Ecosign (Whistler Blackcomb), offering ski-in/ski-out access within the largest mountain resort development in the Balkans. Hotel Kilimanjaro serves as the social and commercial center of 1450 Village, with 14 retail spaces, two gourmet restaurants, a stylish bar, nightclub, and full hotel services.

All residences are delivered fully furnished and turnkey, with natural materials (stone, timber), underfloor heating, premium appliances, and mountain or ski slope views.

Available Units

Studios: 36–46 m² | from €250,000

1-Bedroom: 46–50 m² | from €272,100

2-Bedroom: 60–77 m² | from €358,980 to €459,660

All units delivered fully furnished and turnkey (equipped kitchen, premium finishes, underfloor heating, built-in storage).

Key Features

✓ Direct ski-in/ski-out access

✓ Hotel management and concierge services

✓ Optional rental programme with professional yield management

✓ On-site: 2 restaurants, bar, nightclub, 14 retail spaces

✓ Year-round use: skiing in winter, cool alpine climate in summer (18–24°C)

✓ Central location within 1450 Village (main resort hub)

Investment Benefits