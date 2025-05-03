About the developer

Kolasin Valleys – is a premium ski resort in northern Montenegro, which attracts more and more attention every year thanks to its unique investment and leisure opportunities. The project brings together 23 hotels and 73 chalets, which are developed taking into account all modern comfort and safety requirements.

These facilities are not only residential spaces, but also an active mountain recreation center with direct access to ski slopes. In total, the Kolasin Valleys resort has more than 50 km of ski slopes of varying degrees of difficulty, making it an ideal place for skiers of all levels. It is planned that by 2028 the total length of the routes will reach 125 km, and by 2030 – 142 km.

The Kolasin Valleys chalets feature modern amenities including spa facilities, gyms, swimming pools and massage rooms, and lifts for the convenience of residents. Each chalet is designed to fit as harmoniously as possible into the surrounding natural landscape, providing residents with a sense of privacy and privacy.

The resort's transport accessibility has been significantly improved with a new 41 km motorway, which was opened in July 2022. This road significantly reduces travel time from Podgorica Airport to Kolasin, allowing the resort to be reached in less than an hour, making it accessible to international tourists.

Investments in Kolasin Valleys promise not only high profitability due to rent and a potential increase in the cost of real estate, but also the opportunity to participate in the development of one of the most promising tourist destinations in Europe.

Check out our progress report video https://youtu.be/osDLHTbJ_w8?si=do4YFUpmAoGBfnv0