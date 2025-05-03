  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Kolasin Valleys

Kolasin Valleys

Montenegro, Kolasin
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2015
On the platform
On the platform
10 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Website
Website
www.kolasinvalleys.com/
About the developer

Kolasin Valleys – is a premium ski resort in northern Montenegro, which attracts more and more attention every year thanks to its unique investment and leisure opportunities. The project brings together 23 hotels and 73 chalets, which are developed taking into account all modern comfort and safety requirements.

These facilities are not only residential spaces, but also an active mountain recreation center with direct access to ski slopes. In total, the Kolasin Valleys resort has more than 50 km of ski slopes of varying degrees of difficulty, making it an ideal place for skiers of all levels. It is planned that by 2028 the total length of the routes will reach 125 km, and by 2030 – 142 km.

The Kolasin Valleys chalets feature modern amenities including spa facilities, gyms, swimming pools and massage rooms, and lifts for the convenience of residents. Each chalet is designed to fit as harmoniously as possible into the surrounding natural landscape, providing residents with a sense of privacy and privacy.

The resort's transport accessibility has been significantly improved with a new 41 km motorway, which was opened in July 2022. This road significantly reduces travel time from Podgorica Airport to Kolasin, allowing the resort to be reached in less than an hour, making it accessible to international tourists.

Investments in Kolasin Valleys promise not only high profitability due to rent and a potential increase in the cost of real estate, but also the opportunity to participate in the development of one of the most promising tourist destinations in Europe.

Check out our progress report video https://youtu.be/osDLHTbJ_w8?si=do4YFUpmAoGBfnv0

Services

Kolasin Valleys offers a wide range of services related to the sale and management of real estate, providing a full range of services for investors and property owners. Here are the main services that the company provides:

  1. Real estate sales: The company is actively engaged in the sale of apartments, chalets and other residential properties within the Kolasin Valleys resort. This includes consultations, assistance in choosing a property, completing a transaction and support at all stages of the purchase.

  2. Property management: Providing comprehensive property management services, which includes the maintenance and upkeep of buildings, solving administrative and legal issues, as well as support in operational matters.

  3. Infrastructure development: The company is actively involved in the development and improvement of the resort’s infrastructure, including the construction of new facilities and the modernization of existing ones, which helps to increase the value of real estate and improving the quality of life of residents.

  4. Investment consultations: Providing professional advice on real estate investments, including market analysis, profitability forecasting and selection of investment strategies.

These services provide a comprehensive service to Kolasin Valleys clients, making investing and owning real estate in the resort as comfortable and profitable as possible.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 13:30
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Budapest)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
My partners
2 agencies
New buildings
See all 1 new building
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$463,891
Finishing options Finished
Area 35–76 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Project Description: Kolasin Valleys is turning a new page in the world of hotel business and investments in the mountainous region of Montenegro. This all-season project features 23 high-class hotels…
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Our agents in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys
Kolasin Valleys
27 properties
Other developers
PRO Silver
Edelweiss Eco House
Montenegro, Bar
Company's year of foundation 2020
New buildings 3 Residential property 4
Nord Grad is a premium real estate development company focused on sustainable luxury projects. Through their Eco Club Development, they demonstrate expertise in creating living spaces that combine high-end amenities with eco-conscious design. The company specializes in Alpine-inspired archit…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English
Alseir Properties
Montenegro, Budva
Company's year of foundation 2010
The company was founded in 2009 and operates in the Montenegrin market. Fields of activity: - design and construction of commercial and residential facilities - reconstruction of properties - management of investments in construction and real estate - Property sales
Leave a request
Panorama Tivat
Montenegro, Podgorica Capital City
Company's year of foundation 2009
We are here to make your dreams come true! Located in Mazina, the Municipality of Tivat, "Panorama" Residences boasts a stunning view over Tivat Bay. ,It is only a 5-minute drive from the town centre and the waterfront. Our property features a total of 32 apartments in different configurati…
Leave a request
Emerland Residence
Montenegro, Bar
Company's year of foundation 2009
New buildings 1 Residential property 6
Emerald Residence – A Green Oasis with Premium Infrastructure Developed by Avista Realty Group, Emerald Residence is the first and only residential complex on the Montenegrin Adriatic Coast designed for those who seek luxury, comfort, and nature in one place. This exclusive development…
Leave a request
Montenegro Sun Realty
Montenegro, Bar
New buildings 2 Residential property 7
Our company has been engaged in construction in Montenegro for 15 years. We are an investor, developer, and seller all rolled into one. We sell built properties directly. Our clients receive a full range of legal services, installment payments, and loans. All objects offered for sale are the…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go