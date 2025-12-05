Hotel Thyme Residences (Hotel R) – Boutique Ski-in/Ski-out Living | Kolašin Valleys

Location: 1600 Village (K16 Peak), Kolašin Valleys Mountain Resort, Montenegro

Building Type: Boutique hotel & residences with premium amenities

Altitude: 1,600m above sea level

Completion: Winter 2025

About the Development

Thyme Residences sits at the residential heart of K16 Peak community within 1600 Village — the elevated, exclusive zone of Kolašin Valleys resort. The building combines boutique hotel services with private ownership, creating a year-round epicenter of mountain living with direct ski-in/ski-out access.

Designed as part of the Ecosign masterplan (Whistler Blackcomb), Thyme Residences blends modern architecture with traditional alpine elements, featuring natural stone and timber finishes throughout. The building offers an eclectic mix of retail spaces, chic bars, gourmet restaurants, and a premium spa — all designed for residents' convenience and enjoyment.

Each apartment is delivered fully furnished and turnkey, with underfloor heating, premium appliances, and either forest or square views. The development features a stylish lobby bar, multiple dining venues, and wellness facilities with direct slope access.

Available Units

Studios: 27–28 m² | from €164,868

1-Bedroom: 31–36 m² | from €186,068

2-Bedroom: 62 m² | €436,521

Duplex: 54.55 m² | €378,032

All units delivered fully furnished and turnkey (equipped kitchen, premium finishes, underfloor heating, built-in storage).

Key Features

✓ Direct ski-in/ski-out access

✓ Boutique hotel management and concierge services

✓ On-site: Lobby bar, gourmet restaurants, premium spa

✓ Retail spaces and après-ski venues on ground floor

✓ Year-round living: skiing in winter, alpine climate in summer (18–24°C)

✓ Located in 1600 Village (higher elevation, more exclusive positioning)

Investment Benefits