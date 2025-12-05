  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Hotel Thyme Residences (Hotel R) – Boutique Ski-in/Ski-out Living | Kolašin Valleys

Hotel Thyme Residences (Hotel R) – Boutique Ski-in/Ski-out Living | Kolašin Valleys

Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$193,173
VAT
from
$33/m²
;
12
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 35483
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Andrijevica Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Location: 1600 Village (K16 Peak), Kolašin Valleys Mountain Resort, Montenegro
Building Type: Boutique hotel & residences with premium amenities
Altitude: 1,600m above sea level
Completion: Winter 2025

About the Development

Thyme Residences sits at the residential heart of K16 Peak community within 1600 Village — the elevated, exclusive zone of Kolašin Valleys resort. The building combines boutique hotel services with private ownership, creating a year-round epicenter of mountain living with direct ski-in/ski-out access.

Designed as part of the Ecosign masterplan (Whistler Blackcomb), Thyme Residences blends modern architecture with traditional alpine elements, featuring natural stone and timber finishes throughout. The building offers an eclectic mix of retail spaces, chic bars, gourmet restaurants, and a premium spa — all designed for residents' convenience and enjoyment.

Each apartment is delivered fully furnished and turnkey, with underfloor heating, premium appliances, and either forest or square views. The development features a stylish lobby bar, multiple dining venues, and wellness facilities with direct slope access.

Available Units

Studios: 27–28 m² | from €164,868
1-Bedroom: 31–36 m² | from €186,068
2-Bedroom: 62 m² | €436,521
Duplex: 54.55 m² | €378,032

All units delivered fully furnished and turnkey (equipped kitchen, premium finishes, underfloor heating, built-in storage).

Key Features

✓ Direct ski-in/ski-out access
✓ Boutique hotel management and concierge services
✓ On-site: Lobby bar, gourmet restaurants, premium spa
✓ Retail spaces and après-ski venues on ground floor
✓ Year-round living: skiing in winter, alpine climate in summer (18–24°C)
✓ Located in 1600 Village (higher elevation, more exclusive positioning)

Investment Benefits

  • No foreign ownership restrictions
  • No property tax, no inheritance tax
  • 45 min from Podgorica Airport (direct motorway)
  • Entry-level pricing for European ski real estate
  • Montenegro on EU accession path
  • Completion: Winter 2027 (move-in ready soon)

Location on the map

Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Hotel Hotel Kilimanjaro – Ski-in/Ski-out Apartments | Kolašin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$292,920
VAT
Hotel Swissôtel Branded Apartments | Kolašin Valleys Ski Resort
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$215,289
VAT
Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$161,692
VAT
You are viewing
Hotel Thyme Residences (Hotel R) – Boutique Ski-in/Ski-out Living | Kolašin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$193,173
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Show all Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$161,692
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Hotel C Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys Location: 1450 Village, Kolašin Valleys Mountain Resort, Montenegro Building Type: Ski-in/ski-out hotel & branded residences Altitude: 1,450m above sea level Spa & Wellness: 1,000 m² exclusive facility About the Developme…
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel Hotel Kilimanjaro – Ski-in/Ski-out Apartments | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel Hotel Kilimanjaro – Ski-in/Ski-out Apartments | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel Hotel Kilimanjaro – Ski-in/Ski-out Apartments | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel Hotel Kilimanjaro – Ski-in/Ski-out Apartments | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel Hotel Kilimanjaro – Ski-in/Ski-out Apartments | Kolašin Valleys
Show all Hotel Hotel Kilimanjaro – Ski-in/Ski-out Apartments | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel Hotel Kilimanjaro – Ski-in/Ski-out Apartments | Kolašin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$292,920
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Location: 1450 Village, Kolašin Valleys Mountain Resort, Montenegro Building Type: Hotel & residential complex Altitude: 1,450m above sea level Total Units: 193 accommodation units (77 residences available for purchase) About the Development Hotel Kilimanjaro is the flagship buildin…
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel Swissôtel Branded Apartments | Kolašin Valleys Ski Resort
Hotel Swissôtel Branded Apartments | Kolašin Valleys Ski Resort
Hotel Swissôtel Branded Apartments | Kolašin Valleys Ski Resort
Hotel Swissôtel Branded Apartments | Kolašin Valleys Ski Resort
Hotel Swissôtel Branded Apartments | Kolašin Valleys Ski Resort
Show all Hotel Swissôtel Branded Apartments | Kolašin Valleys Ski Resort
Hotel Swissôtel Branded Apartments | Kolašin Valleys Ski Resort
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$215,289
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Kolašin Valleys is the largest mountain resort development in the Balkans, masterplanned by Ecosign — the Canadian firm behind Whistler Blackcomb and over 400 ski resorts worldwide. Located in the Montenegrin Alps within a protected nature reserve, the resort spans two elevations (1450 Villa…
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
05.12.2025
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
05.11.2025
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
29.10.2025
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
Show all publications