  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bjelisi
  4. Cottage Kuća 267 m² na Prodaju – Bjeliši, Bar

Cottage Kuća 267 m² na Prodaju – Bjeliši, Bar

Bjelisi, Montenegro
from
$554,531
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 28758
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • Village
    Bjelisi

About the complex

Nedaleko od grada, svega na 1km od centra kao i od plaže, prodaje se kuća u završnoj fazi. Kuća ima četiri spavaće sobe, veliki dnevni boravak i kuhinju, dva kupatila, toalet, ostavu, tri velike terase. Posjeduje i zatvoreni bazen koji se može koristiti tokom cijele godine. Površina stambenog prostora u prizemlju je 158.26m2, a na prvom spratu 108.24m2. Kod objekta nalazi se pet parking mjesta, a posjeduje i garažu. Iz kuće se pruža panoramski pogled prema gradu i moru. Prodaje se kompletno završena (do namještaja).  

Location on the map

Bjelisi, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage Kuća 35 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$181,910
Cottage Two houses in Bar in an excellent location
Velembusi, Montenegro
from
$308,073
Cottage Kuća 117 m² na Prodaju – Golubovci, Zeta
Golubovci, Montenegro
from
$158,438
Cottage Mini hotel - Vila, Mareza
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$880,208
You are viewing
Cottage Kuća 267 m² na Prodaju – Bjeliši, Bar
Bjelisi, Montenegro
from
$554,531
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage Kuća 114 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Cottage Kuća 114 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Cottage Kuća 114 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Cottage Kuća 114 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Cottage Kuća 114 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$580,938
Na prodaju jedinstvena troetažna Villa u Blizikucama sa trajnim pogledom na more! Vila je ukupne kvadrature 114m2 i nalazi se na placu povrsine 230m2! Na prvom spratu je dnevna soba, kuhinja, tehnicka prostorija i unutrasnje stepenice koje vode do drugog nivoa na kom se nalaze dvije spavace …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$145,776
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 120 m²
1 real estate property 1
Предлагаю купить квартиру в строящемся комплексе ?Тиват Квартиры расположены в тихом месте, в сосновом лесу. По соседству расположены магазины, рестораны, чистые пляжи и престижный район Порто Монтенегро. Квартиры освещены дневным светом благодаря удачному расположению окон дома и использова…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
120.0
284,014
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$410,764
Na prodaju moderna kuca u Gornjoj Gorici.Kuca je ukupne kvadrature 200m2 i nalazi se na placu od oko 600m2.Posleduje prostranu dnevnu sobu, trpezariju sa kuhinjom, 3 spavace sobe, jednu radnu sobu kao dodatak uz garazu, gostinjski wc, kupatilo i krovnu terasu povrsine 80m2.Idealna je za mira…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications