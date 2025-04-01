  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$189,773
;
2
ID: 28213
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju jednosoban stan površine 49 m² u jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici – Central Point. Stan se nalazi na 6. spratu moderne zgrade i pruža prelijep pogled na bulevar.📍 Lokacija: Central Point, Podgorica📐 Površina: 49 m²🏢 Sprat: 6.🌆 Pogled: na bulevar🏗️ Tip objekta: moderna novogradnja📅 Rok završetka radova: kraj 2025 godine.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Residential quarter Stan 81 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 81 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 81 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 81 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 81 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 81 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 81 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$222,986
Prodaja – Trosoban stan 81m², Stari Aerodrom, Zetagradnja   📍 Lokacija: Stari Aerodrom, u blizini hotela Kosta’s 🏢 Zgrada: Zetagradnja, 6. sprat, dva lifta, redovno održavan ulaz   Detalji stana:   Površina: 81 m² Orijentacija: jugo-istok Struktura: hodnik, dnevni boravak, trpezarija, odvoj…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Show all Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Prcanj, Montenegro
from
$151,304
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
🌊 Exclusive investment in Prchan - only 80 meters from the sea!The construction of a unique residential complex is being completed in one of the most prestigious places in Montenegro - in the city of Prchan, right on the shore of the Boko-Kotor Bay.📈 This is not just real estate – it is a re…
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Residential quarter City Kvart, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter City Kvart, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter City Kvart, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter City Kvart, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter City Kvart, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$63,375
Prodaja – Garsonjera 25m², City Kvart (suterenski stan)   📍 Lokacija: City Kvart – jedna od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici 🏢 Odlična prilika za investiciju ili život   Detalji stana: Površina: 25 m² Struktura: garsonjera Nalazi se u suterenu Namještena, odmah useljiva Privatno parking m…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Realting.com
