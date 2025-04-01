  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$97,997
;
7
ID: 28220
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se garsonjera površine 30 m² na Zabjelu, u zgradi Venture. Nalazi se na petom spratu (nije posljednji), potpuno je opremljena i odmah useljiva. Zgrada posjeduje dva lifta, a parking prostor je ograđen rampom i namijenjen isključivo stanarima. Lokacija je odlična, sa svim potrebnim sadržajima u blizini. Cijena: 83.500 €.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

