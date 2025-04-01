  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 28 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$446
ID: 28574
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se moderno opremljena garsonjera na Zabjelu u Garden Kompleksu!Garsonjera je ukupne kvadrature 28m2 i nalazi se na 2. Spratu!Stan posjeduje svoje parking mjesto!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz ibavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

