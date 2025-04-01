Residential quarter Stan 101 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
Podgorica, Montenegro
$257,021
9
ID: 28585
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju trosoban stan 101m2 u novoizgradjenom kompleksu City kej. Stan se nalazi na 4. spratu zgrade i ima pogled na Moracu. - namješten- ⁠ugrađena Daikin klimatizacija sa podnim grijanjem i neograničenom toplom vodom- ⁠dva kupatila- ⁠dvije terase- ⁠ostave na terasama- ⁠tehnicka prostorija

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Realting.com
Go
