  Residential quarter Stan 81 m² na Prodaju – Sutomore, Bar

Residential quarter Stan 81 m² na Prodaju – Sutomore, Bar

Sutomore, Montenegro
$117,361
ID: 28347
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • Town
    Sutomore

About the complex

Na prodaju trosoban duplex kod hotela Akapulko!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 81m2 a upisan je u listu nepokretnosti 48m. Nalazi se na 4. Spratu u zgradi bez lifta. Sastoji se od dnevne sobe, trpezarije, kuhinje, kupatila i spavace sobe na prvom nivou.  Dok je drugi nivo spojen unutrasnjim stepenicama koje vode do dvije spavace sobe i galerije! Nalazi se u blizini plaze i idealan je za investiciju i za zivot!

Sutomore, Montenegro
