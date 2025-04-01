  1. Realting.com
  Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad

Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad

Spuz, Montenegro
$293,403
6
ID: 28563
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Danilovgrad Municipality
  • Town
    Spuz

About the complex

Prodaju se dvije kuća u Donje Grbe, neposrednoj blizini magistralnog puta Podgorica Danilovgrad.Prva kuća je u potpunosti opremljena i ima 200m2. Prvi nivo ima prostranu dnevnu sobu sa izlazom na terasu, kuhinju, toalet i spavaću sobu. Na spratu se nalaze tri spavaće sobe sa kupatilom i dvije terase. Prizemlje druge kuće ima registrovan ugostiteljski objekat, i radionicu na spratu koja je u sivoj fazi, ukupno 300m2.Plac na kojem se nalazi obje nekretnine ima 680m2.

Location on the map

Spuz, Montenegro
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Spuz, Montenegro
from
$293,403
Realting.com
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications