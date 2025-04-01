Cottage Kuća 240 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Izdaje se prostrana i luksuzna kuca sa savremenim sadrzajimaNa placu povrsine 650 m2, smjestena je elegantna kuca od 240 m, koja nudi savrsen spoj komfora, funkcionalnosti i modernih tehnologija.Opis nekretnine:Kuca je potpuno namjestena i potpuno klimatizovana invertorskim klima uredajima, sa dodatnim centralnim grijanjem na pelet te solarnim kolektorima za toplu vodu.Dodatnu sigurnost pruzaju alarmni sistem i video nadzor.Prizemije:• Prostrana devna sobas kaminom idealna za uzivanje u toplini doma.• Moderna kuhinja s trpezarijom, povezana s velikom terasom koja vodi u uredeno dvoriste.• Komforno kupatilo s hidromasanom kadom.• Spavaca soba sa ugradnim plakatom.• Izlaz u dvoriste preko prostrane terase.Sprat:• Glavna spavaca soba sa garderoberom i zasebnim kupatilom, pruzajuci maksimalnu privatnost i udobnost.• Tri dodatne spavace sobe.• Dodatno zajednicko kupatilo.Suteren:• Prostrana radionica.• Veseraj i ostave.• Kotlarnica i dodatno kupatilo.• Direktan izlaz u dvoriste.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Location on the map
Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return