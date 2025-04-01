  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Cottage Kuća 240 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica

Cottage Kuća 240 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$1,760
ID: 28590
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se prostrana i luksuzna kuca sa savremenim sadrzajimaNa placu povrsine 650 m2, smjestena je elegantna kuca od 240 m, koja nudi savrsen spoj komfora, funkcionalnosti i modernih tehnologija.Opis nekretnine:Kuca je potpuno namjestena i potpuno klimatizovana invertorskim klima uredajima, sa dodatnim centralnim grijanjem na pelet te solarnim kolektorima za toplu vodu.Dodatnu sigurnost pruzaju alarmni sistem i video nadzor.Prizemije:• Prostrana devna sobas kaminom idealna za uzivanje u toplini doma.• Moderna kuhinja s trpezarijom, povezana s velikom terasom koja vodi u uredeno dvoriste.• Komforno kupatilo s hidromasanom kadom.• Spavaca soba sa ugradnim plakatom.• Izlaz u dvoriste preko prostrane terase.Sprat:• Glavna spavaca soba sa garderoberom i zasebnim kupatilom, pruzajuci maksimalnu privatnost i udobnost.• Tri dodatne spavace sobe.• Dodatno zajednicko kupatilo.Suteren:• Prostrana radionica.• Veseraj i ostave.• Kotlarnica i dodatno kupatilo.• Direktan izlaz u dvoriste.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

