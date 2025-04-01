  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$146,701
ID: 28317
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se jednosoban stan površine 46 m² na Starom aerodromu, u novoj zgradi Venture, po cijeni od 125.000 €. Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu i orijentisan je ka dvorišnoj strani, što ga čini izuzetno tihim i prijatnim za stanovanje, bez gradske buke. Lokacija je idealna, u blizini se nalaze dom zdravlja, osnovna škola, vrtić, marketi i javni prevoz. Zgrada je novije gradnje i stan je odličan izbor kako za život, tako i kao investicija.

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Izdaje se moderno opremljen jednosoban stan u novoizgradjenoj zgradi kod Super Volija u City Kvartu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 47m2!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$134,848
Prodaje se dvosoban stan od 62m² u Zagoriču, kod šina. Stan se nalazi u objektu D1, na visokom prizemlju u modernoj novoj zgradi.Lokacija: Zagorič, PodgoricaPovršina: 62m²Broj kupatila: 2Balkon: daSprat: visoko prizemljeTip zgrade: Moderna nova zgradaOpremljenost: da, luksuzno opremljenCijen…
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$119,414
The year of construction 2025
A new residential complex with its own infrastructure in the center of Tivat, 400 meters from Porto Montenegro. This is the perfect place for those who want to live in the city of Tivat with its infrastructure and cultural life, while being in a peaceful and green area. Within walking di…
