Residential quarter Central Point, Jednosoban stan, Izdavanje

Podgorica, Montenegro
$645
ID: 29523
Last update: 02/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

📍 Izdavanje jednosoban stan – Central Point, Podgorica   ✨ Lijepo opremljen stan u jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u gradu.   Površina: 47 m² Struktura: Jednosoban stan Sprat: 9. sprat (zgrada sa liftom) Stan je potpuno namješten i moderno opremljen Lokacija: Central Point – neposredna blizina šoping centra, marketa, kafića i svih važnih sadržaja   💶 Cijena: 550 € mjesečno

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Residential quarter Central Point, Jednosoban stan, Izdavanje
Podgorica, Montenegro
