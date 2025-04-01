  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica

Stan 75 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$1,584
ID: 28243
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 75m2, u naselju Krusevac.Struktur: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kihinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo i terasa.Stan se nalazi na petom spatu stambene zgrade, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.U cijenu je uračunato i garažno mjesto, što je velika prednost u ovom dijelu grada.Lokacija je odlična – sve je na dohvat ruke: marketi, kafići, restorani, teretane, škole, kao i poslovna zona oko Atlas Centra.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Podgorica, Montenegro
Stan 75 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,584
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$158,322
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat. A modern premium-class residential complex located in one of the most scenic and comfortable areas of Tivat. This is a unique opportunity for those seeking a combination of comfort, quality, and prime location.   Gener…
