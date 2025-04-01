  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica

Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$217,118
ID: 28453
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se jednosoban stan površine 55m², smješten na 6. spratu moderne zgrade Zetagradnje u centru Podgorice.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, prostrani dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom, spavaća soba, kupatilo i terasa.   Stan se prodaje kompletno namješten, sa pažljivo biranim namještajem i detaljima. Zgrada posjeduje lift, a nalazi se na izuzetnoj lokaciji, u neposrednoj blizini svih važnih sadržaja – prodavnica, kafića, škola, institucija i šetališta.   Cijena: 185.000 €   Idealna prilika za udoban gradski život ili kao investicija za izdavanje.   Za više informacija i zakazivanje obilaska, kontaktirajte nas.

Podgorica, Montenegro
