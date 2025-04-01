  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$265,236
ID: 28169
Last update: 01/10/2025

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se dvosoban stan povrsine 64m2 na odlicnoj lokaciji City Kvart. Stan posjeduje multi split sistem i kompletno je opremljen.Stan se nalazi na 6. spratu koji nije poslednji.

Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$2,09M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Spectacular Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro Total Area: 179 m² (110 m² interior + 69 m² terraces) Bedrooms: 2 (expandable to 4) Bathrooms: 2 Price per m²: €10,027/m² Experience elevated coastal living in the prestigious Thea Building at Boka Place, Po…
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$217,435
Area 44–189 m²
19 real estate properties 19
The Harmony Apart Hotel is located in the heart of Montenegro, in the elite area of the Budwan Riviera on the Zaval Peninsula, which was one of the protected corners of pristine nature. The complex is within walking distance of the sea and a clean, well-groomed beach. All terraces offer magn…
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$411
Izdaje se potpuno renovirana garsonjera na prizemlju kuce u Momisicima.Garsonjera je moderno opremljena i ima zaseban ulaz!Kuca je podijeljena po PD jedinicama i svaka se izdaje zasebno!U cijenu ukljucen EON premium paket sa internetom i televizijom i troskovi Vode.Struja se dodatno placa mj…
