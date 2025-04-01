  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$704
ID: 28499
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se opremljen jednosoban stan u Central Pointu!Stan se nalazi na petom spratu zgrade!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

