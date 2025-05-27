Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Garage

Multi-level apartments with garage for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Dobrota
4
Skaljari
5
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Sisici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Sisici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/3
Gorgeous new apartments in a brand new building by Aura are ready for purchase!   3 ap…
$103,654
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
We offer for sale a spacious duplex apartment of 102 square meters in Dobrota. The apartment…
$355,895
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go