Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Terrace

Terraced Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Dobrota
4
Skaljari
5
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Residences for Sale at Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort   Location: The first Hyatt reso…
$7,634
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Sisici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Sisici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/3
Gorgeous new apartments in a brand new building by Aura are ready for purchase!   3 ap…
$103,654
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go