Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Dobrota
4
Skaljari
5
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
We offer for sale two new apartments in Dobrota. 106 sq meters – 300,000 euros 155 sq …
$322,124
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Bright, spacious and modern apartment with an area of 100 m2 in the village of Muo (suburb o…
$345,558
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Sisici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Sisici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/3
Gorgeous new apartments in a brand new building by Aura are ready for purchase!   3 ap…
$103,654
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
We offer for sale a spacious duplex apartment of 102 square meters in Dobrota. The apartment…
$355,895
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go