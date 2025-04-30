Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

1 BHK
56
2 BHK
62
3 BHK
29
Apartment Delete
Clear all
261 property total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Baošići, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Well priced property ideally suited for investment and upmarket holiday letting has come ont…
$363,093
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
A11-095. One bedroom apartment for sale in DjenoviciCharming One-Bedroom Apartment with Scen…
$178,788
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
A11-106. Fully furnished apartment with amazing sea view in Herceg Novi Apartment for sale -…
$419,660
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
ID-2275  2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View for Sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi  For sale: …
$144,603
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3
Real estate, Montenegro, Herceg Novi.L-3A Three bedroom apartment 89.37m2We present to you a…
$375,139
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A2-164. Flats in ZelenikaApartment for sale in Zelenika, Herceg Novi riviera, Montenegro.The…
$116,212
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
A11-127. Frontline one bedroom apartment with a sea view in Meljine Apartment for sale locat…
$321,546
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bijelske Krusevice, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijelske Krusevice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Kamenari district. New apartments in a small -apartment club of club ty…
$210,825
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
A11-066. Amazing 2 bedroom apartment with panoramic sea view in MeljineAmazing 2 bedroom apa…
$804,545
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1
A2-1015. Three-room TownHouse in a new club complex in Tivat, Donija LastvaThree-room TownHo…
$368,750
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Discover The Peaks — heart of Montenegro's first golf community. A place where you can enjoy…
$794,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/2
A11-011. Luxury Apartment with Garden and Terrace near the Sea in Herceg Novi.Luxurious apar…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
Three-bedroom apartment for sale, 187 m², Djenovici, Herceg Novi Apartment (one room - ma…
$361,003
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
A three bedroom apartment with lovely views over Porto Novi and the sea is available to purc…
$325,666
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
A11-083. Penthouse with three bedroom overlooking the townFor sale - three bedroom penthouse…
$446,969
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
A2-1128. Two bedroom apartment with sea views near Porto NoviIn the resort village of Djeno…
$189,192
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Sunny warm two-bedroom apartment in the elite district of Herceg Novi Savina with an area of…
$164,064
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
A11-140. Luxurious Apartments with Panoramic Sea View in Kumbor, Herceg NoviThe structure of…
$160,860
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
A2-1206. Spacious, sunny apartment in village of BijelaFor sale spacious, sunny apartment in…
$294,917
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Herceg Novy, the area of ​​Janitsa. Three -storey villa with a pool, with four bedrooms Squ…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
The layout of the premises is very spacious, mainly two and three-bedroom apartments, with a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 4/5
ID-1844 Spacious Two-Bedroom Apartment with Mountain and Sea Views for Sale in a Quiet Ar…
$251,026
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
Apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
A plot of 420m2 is for sale, located on the first line to the sea, in the town of Bijela, in…
$290,258
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
Selling ID3582. 2 studio apartments with a 50-meter terrace are an advantageous offer for pe…
$158,232
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
A two-room apartment for sale in a newly built house in Djenovici, Herceg Novi district. …
$221,139
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
Apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Baoshichi district.  Acting four -storey mini hotel for 6 rooms The di…
$627,070
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
A5-195. Three bedroom apartment in BijelaFor sale a spacious apartment in the village of Bij…
$195,549
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
An incredibly beautiful 3 bedroom apartment situated in Kumbor only a 100 metres from Porto …
$428,642
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go