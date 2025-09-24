Condos for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
Condo 1 bedroom in Kumbor, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment overlooking the bay in the new area of Kumbora Area: 45 m2Floor 2ndParking: Person…
$175,456
Condo in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Condo
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4
text
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Bijela, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Residential and commercial building with twenty apartments, two shops, twenty-four garage sp…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Kumbor, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A unique exclusive resort complex, which opens in 2017 on the Adriatic Sea. The project is l…
$409,397
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 3
A residential complex by the sea. Each house is a 3-storey mansion and according to the proj…
$185,983
Condo 2 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments for sale in an elite complex, near the resort of Portonovi. For sale: two-bedroom…
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
We offer you exclusive apartments in a modern residential complex located in the picturesque…
$304,124
Condo 1 bedroom in Igalo, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Residential apartment complex "River Side" in Igalo. The complex is at the stage of internal…
$102,349
Condo 3 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale a two-storey apartment in a residential complex. On the territory of the complex th…
$292,427
Condo 1 bedroom in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex is built on the coast in Herceg Novi. The location of the complex is a big plus.…
$134,516
