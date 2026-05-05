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Studios with garden for sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

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Herceg Novi
3
Lustica
5
Igalo
3
Podi
3
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1 property total found
Studio apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1
New apartments for sale in Kumbora, Herceg Novi district 🌅ID-515📍 Location: Kumbor, 6 km fro…
$154,265
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Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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