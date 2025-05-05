Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Gornja Lastva
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro

1 BHK
7
2 BHK
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
$236,773
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Tivat, the Don -Lasty district. Apartment with one bedroom, with its own courtyard  Ruse of…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Tivat. A new residential complex with 32 apartments. The buyer is exempted from the payment …
$313,535
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Tivat, the Don -Lasty district. New five -storey residential complex with a pool The buyer …
$237,854
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Tivat, the Don -Lasty district. Apartment with one bedroom  Ruse of the Oblast into operati…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 152 m²
Tivat. A new residential complex with 32 apartments. The buyer is exempted from the payment …
$518,954
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Tivat, the Don -Lasty district. New five -storey residential complex with a pool The buyer …
$475,708
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Tivat. New apartment with two bedrooms with sea views Square 74 sq.m. Distance to the sea 3…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Tivat, the Don -Lasty district. New five -storey residential complex with a pool The buyer …
$432,462
Leave a request

Properties features in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go