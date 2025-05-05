Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Gornja Lastva
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro

4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
$236,773
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Tivat, the Don -Lasty district. New five -storey residential complex with a pool
$237,854
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Tivat, the Don -Lasty district. New five -storey residential complex with a pool
$475,708
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Tivat, the Don -Lasty district. New five -storey residential complex with a pool
$432,462
