Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Montenegro

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Excellent apartment with a total area of 85m2, 2nd floor of a quality house. Two apartments …
$293,868
2 bedroom apartment in Susanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/10
ID-2363 Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment  📍 Location: Bar, Šušanj (flat walking distance to …
$174,875
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/10
ID-2367 Luxury Studio in Business Class Residence – Bar City Center 📍 Location: Centra…
$117,335
1 room studio apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
ID-2352 Luxury Residential Complex in Bečići — Launch Sale! 🏝 Location: Prestigious ar…
$136,515
House 11 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
House 11 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
A spacious three-story house with a total area of 498m² and a land plot of 714m² is for sale…
$1,41M
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Budva, center, Voyvodzhanskaya street. Two-bedroom apartment The distance to the sea is 120…
$225,645
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/10
ID-2351 Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment in New Building Near the Sea (Bar, Šušanj) ✔ Area…
$165,588
Villa 4 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2360 Luxury Eco-Villa in Pržno — Where Innovation Meets Elegance 🏝 Location: Pictur…
$4,50M
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/10
ID-2350 Stylish 1-Bedroom Apartment in New Building Near the Sea (Bar, Šušanj) ✔ Area:…
$129,403
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Beautiful view from the balcony of the blue waters of the Bay of Kotor and the beautiful vil…
$141,028
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
It's a great location, Budva. Amazingly beautiful view of the sea and the panorama of the Ol…
$361,032
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
A one-bedroom apartment of 40m² is for sale in Bečići, located in a new residential complex.…
$163,888
