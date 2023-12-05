Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Kolasin
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with forest view in Kolasin, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with forest view
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
We offer a luxury complex under construction in Kolasin. The project of the complex envisage…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir