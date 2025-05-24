Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
13
Petrovac
5
8 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Blizikuci Budva Riviera. Unique townhouses. Total area: 220 sq. m on a plot of 154 sq. m,…
$681,947
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
🔥HOT PRICE!🔥 Townhouse in Blizikuca with Direct Sea View 🌊 🔐The property is ready! A mode…
$719,139
Townhouse in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse
Budva, Montenegro
Area 220 m²
4 townhouses in 1 building. Area 220 m2 to 224 m2 from 670,000 €. Special offer until 01.09.…
$694,887
GATE Realty
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$729,820
GATE Realty
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$519,800
GATE Realty
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2224 For sale: ready luxury townhouses with sea views in Blizikucha. Key Features: …
Price on request
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2198 Two-story townhouse for sale in Petrovac. City: Petrovac Area: 100 m² Co…
$330,305
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
9 townhouses in 3 separate buildings. Completion date - 12.2024 Amenities: 4 floors + mezzan…
$674,144
GATE Realty
English, Русский, Српски

