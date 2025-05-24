Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$519,800
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
The services of the Agency for combating the transaction under the key is free for the buyer…
$834,787
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2224 For sale: ready luxury townhouses with sea views in Blizikucha. Key Features: …
Price on request
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse Petrovac We offer you a modern and comfortable townhouse, ideal for year-round li…
$326,313
