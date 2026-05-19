Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview commercial properties in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

;
Budva
20
Becici
3
Commercial property Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment 190 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Investment 190 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 10
A rooftop terrace of 190 m² with a panoramic view in the settlement of Vidikovac, Budva, is …
$1,758
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Restaurant 123 m² in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Restaurant 123 m²
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 123 m²
A fully equipped commercial space/restaurant of 123 m² is available for rent, located in an …
$7,033
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Budva Municipality

restaurants
hotels
offices

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Mountain view
Realting.com
Go