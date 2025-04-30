Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Budva, Montenegro

11 properties total found
Commercial property 14 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 14 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 14 m²
A garage space is for rent in the new building complex The Old Bakery in Budva.The garage is…
$114
per month
Commercial property 35 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 35 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Office for rent in Budva No. 2660. On Mainski Put street, busy location, next to a megamarket, 35m2
$632
per month
Commercial property 15 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 15 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 15 m²
A parking space is available for long-term rent in Budva, in the Rozino neighborhood.The gar…
$285
per month
Commercial property 205 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 205 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 205 m²
We offer you an exceptional opportunity to rent a commercial space in one of the most sought…
$3,990
per month
Commercial property 53 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 53 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate MontenegroA functional commercial space of 53 m² is for rent, located on the fir…
$911
per month
Commercial property 20 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 20 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
A commercial space for rent, located in the very heart of the Old Town of Budva, one of the …
$12,407
per month
Commercial property 46 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 46 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Real Estate MontenegroFunctional commercial space of 46m² for rent, located on the ground fl…
$1,366
per month
Commercial property 220 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 220 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 220 m²
Office space for rent in an attractive location in Budva, in Mainska street, one of the busi…
$2,846
per month
Commercial property 45 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 45 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 10
Rent Budva #5060 Commercial premises for rent in the city center in Budva. Area 45m2. Possib…
$1,569
per month
Commercial property 60 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 60 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Rent Budva #4967. Office space 60m2 is rented for a year near the main boulevard, not far fr…
$625
per month
