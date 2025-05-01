Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
For sale separate rooms in mini hotel 300 m from the sea, Vidikovac Plot 600m2 Structure:…
$56,696
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/6
ID-2271 Studio with Sea View for Sale in a New Building in Bar, Montenegro A stylish …
$125,132
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
ID-2273  Studio with Luxury Terrace for Sale in Bar, Montenegro  For sale: a unique s…
$146,699
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
