Terraced Studios for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

8 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/6
ID-2271 Studio with Sea View for Sale in a New Building in Bar, Montenegro A stylish …
$125,132
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
ID-2273  Studio with Luxury Terrace for Sale in Bar, Montenegro  For sale: a unique s…
$146,699
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/5
ID-1829 Studio Apartment for Sale in the Heart of Bar Location: Bar, center, opposite …
$87,859
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/6
ID 2140 For sale: a cozy studio in a new building on the first line from the sea in the c…
$76,383
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/9
ID-2334 🔥 APRIL SALE! Studio Apartments in Bar Center from €60,590 Luxury Studios in N…
$68,546
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/6
ID-2270  Studio with Sea View for Sale in a New Building in Bar, Montenegro A cozy 24…
$94,638
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 8/7
ID-2331 Studio Apartment 27.5 m² in Luxury Bar Residence Premium Studio in Central Bar…
$108,889
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 11
ID-2150 Studio Apartments for Sale in Block H of the New Residential Complex near Beaches…
$51,417
