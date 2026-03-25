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Business for sale in Bar, Montenegro

сommercial properties
45
hotels
23
offices
4
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2 properties total found
Established business 200 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Established business 200 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Apart-hotel with commercial premises in a unique and historical place of the ancient part of…
$509,897
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Established business 744 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Established business 744 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 744 m²
Magnificent hotel in the city of Bar, the hotel has four floors, on the first floor there is…
$915,497
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