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Investment Properties for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

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Investment 130 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Investment 130 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
Welcome to the opportunity to own a thriving business – a popular café located in the heart …
$46,505
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