Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Paola
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Paola, Malta

apartments
34
houses
15
49 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Paola, Malta
4 bedroom house
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This charming terraced house is the perfect family home, located in the peaceful town of Pao…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A new Development consisting of 2 blocks in a very quiet area in Paola. 2 bedroom Apartments…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Paola - Fully furnished  Converted Townhouse having  open plan area  kitchen / living / sitt…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Paola, Malta
2 bedroom house
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A well sized Well Lit Character House in the middle of Paola Also ideal for a class 4 Busine…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A big townhouse in Paola situated in a central UCA area.A nice welcoming Maltese entrata lea…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A third-floor apartment being sold in shell form. Consisting of an open plan living/dining/k…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A one bedroom penthouse is being sold in shell form located in Paola facing an ODZ area. The…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Paola, Malta
1 bedroom house
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A terraced house in Paola
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A choice of maisonettes to be sold in shell form.•Starting from E121,000•Date of completion …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale in Paola are available 4 Penthouses.•An original, challenging, and intriguing proje…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Paola, Malta
5 bedroom house
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
PALAZZO - One of the oldest houses in Paola dating back in the 1700s•Property with a big imp…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Large 3 bedroom apartment highly finished excluding bathrooms and internal doors Balcony Te…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale in Paola are available 3 Maisonettes.•An original, challenging, and intriguing proj…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A first floor Maisonette located in a very quiet area in Paola. Accomodation comprises of a …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom apartment, with a possibility of a 4th bedroom to be sold in shell form with opt…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ready to move into, this highly converted Townhouse is fully furnished including appliances.…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This modern and stylish apartment is the perfect property for someone looking to live in the…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Duplex apartment very close to the town centre, also ideal as a rental investment. On the fi…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This unique 3rd floor apartment in a quiet area of Paola having a large open plan kitchen/ l…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Beautiful ready to move into 3 double bedroom townhouse is a great opportunityComprising a…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Paola, Malta
4 bedroom house
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Terraced house including its overlying airspace and underlying basement, plus, an annexed st…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Paola -- Penthouse corner with 70sqm external area, consist with an open plan kitchen, livin…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom house
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PAOLA Discover a terraced house nestled within the UCA. This property boasts a spacious li…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Paola - On plan 2 bedroom finished apartment excluding doors and bathrooms.Good size living,…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A choice of 1 bedroom penthouses to be sold in shell form.•Starting from E120,000•Date of co…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A nicely finished Townhouse in a quiet residential area in Paola. Accomodation comprises of …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 1 bedroom apartment in Paola very central and close to all amenities. This property compri…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A ground floor 1 bedroom maisonette in Poala very central and close to all amenities. This p…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
New block of 1 bedroom apartments to be completed in early 2024. Garages available
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This unique apartment having sea views in a quiet area of Paola having a large open plan kit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go