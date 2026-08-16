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Residential properties for sale in Gozo Region, Malta

;
Victoria
15
450 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Xewkija, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
XEWKIJA APARTMENTS WITH COMMUNAL POOL An exciting new residential development in Xewkija of…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in a peaceful neighborhood yet conveniently close to daily conveniences, this except…
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2 bedroom apartment in Nadur, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Nadur, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Situated in the tranquil village of Nadur, this project offers the perfect blend of natural …
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Charming Modern Living in One of Zebbugs Finest Neighborhoods Nestled in the heart of one o…
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2 bedroom house in Xagħra, Malta
2 bedroom house
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A new TERRACED HOUSE being sold on plan and in shell form overlooking the valley from the te…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Għarb, Malta
Villa 6 bedrooms
Għarb, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This exceptional six-bedroom, six-bathroom VILLA for rent in Gharb is finished with elegant …
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Xagħra, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A rare opportunity to purchase a fully furnished apartment for sale by owner in central Vict…
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4 bedroom house in Kerċem, Malta
4 bedroom house
Kerċem, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A 4-bedroom House of Character situated in Kercem. This property features typical characteri…
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2 bedroom house in Xagħra, Malta
2 bedroom house
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A new 260sqm TERRACED HOUSE being sold on plan and in shell form overlooking the valley from…
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1 bedroom apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
MARSALFORN MAISONETTE: An excellent opportunity to acquire this well-designed one-bedroom ma…
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3 bedroom apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Spacious 2nd-Floor Apartment in Marsalforn, Gozo Price: 297,000 Located just a few steps fr…
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2 bedroom apartment in Xewkija, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious 2-Bedroom Maisonette for Sale Xewkija, Gozo Located in the charming village of Xe…
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2 bedroom apartment in Qala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Qala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning (property type), located in the charming village of Qala, offers the perfect c…
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Superb development opportunity in the centre of Marsalforn, Gozo. Prime location! Dont miss …
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3 bedroom apartment in Sannat, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sannat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New on the market is this first-floor apartment located on the outskirts of the picturesque …
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
NEW ON THE MARKET in Marsalforn The project is located in the outskirts of Marsalforn. Spre…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Munxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Munxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
For Sale 2 Bedroom Penthouse in Xlendi, Gozo A bright and airy 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom pentho…
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3 bedroom house in Xagħra, Malta
3 bedroom house
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
*Gorgeous Terraced House in Victoria, Gozo* Welcome to your dream home in the heart of Vict…
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3 bedroom house in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
This exceptional, architect-designed house of character in Haz-Zebbug has been expertly conv…
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Townhouse in Għajnsielem, Malta
Townhouse
Għajnsielem, Malta
For Sale: Exceptional Development Opportunity in Ghajnsielem, Gozo! Located in a serene and…
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3 bedroom apartment in Munxar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Munxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For Sale 3 Bedroom Apartment in Xlendi, Gozo- A comfortable and well-planned 3-bedroom, 2-b…
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Townhouse in Żebbuġ, Malta
Townhouse
Żebbuġ, Malta
Large Townhouse in the Heart of Zebbug (UCA Area) A True Gem with Endless Potential! Situa…
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2 bedroom apartment in Qala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Qala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Located within a new development in the sought-after village of Qala, Gozo, this 2-bedroom, …
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2 bedroom apartment in Xagħra, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Situated within a brand-new development in Victoria (Rabat), this is an example of several A…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Xagħra, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
FOR SALE ON PLAN IS THIS 3 BEDROOM PENTHOUSE IN THE HEART OF GOZO ENJOYING CITADEL VIEWS120 …
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3 bedroom townthouse in Xagħra, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
VICTORIA TOWNHOUSE: HOUSE TWO This attractive townhouse in Victoria, Gozo offers a generous …
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3 bedroom house in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A lovely Farmhouse located on the outskirts of Zebbug and enjoying total privacy.  This uniq…
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House in Żebbuġ, Malta
House
Żebbuġ, Malta
ZEBBUG A rare renovation opportunity in a sought-after area, this property is the ideal pro…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Xewkija, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 2
For Sale Penthouse in Xewkija, Gozo Discover exceptional outdoor living with this impressiv…
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3 bedroom apartment in Għajnsielem, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Għajnsielem, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For Sale in Ghajnsielem Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment Step into modern comfort with this be…
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