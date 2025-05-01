Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Żabbar, Malta

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished fully detached Penthouse measuring over 305 square meters and is complimen…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning property offers the perfect blend of style, space, and luxury. With 3 spacious…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A nicely finished apartment having 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, 2 bathrooms, living roo…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A larger than usual Terraced House, measuring approximately 22ft by 100ft, located in this p…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This Maisonette in Zabbar offers a comfortable living space of 178SQ M, perfect for those se…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedroom apartment in a small block of 4 in Zabbar First floor served with lift. Property …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom apartment in Zabbar,very central and close to all amenities. This property compr…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan a Ground Floor Maisonettes, situated in a very good loctaion in Zabbar. Ac…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A lovely Character House that has been recently renovated to the highest of standards, situa…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A three-bedroom apartment is being offered for sale in a quiet area of this sought-after vil…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Villa 6 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful 6 Bedroom Farmhouse in this quiet area of Zabbar, yet close to all amenities. Fa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This charming townhouse located in Zabbar is the perfect property for those seeking a cozy y…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished Penthouse in Zabbar close to all amenities, with ODZ views. The penthouse …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A spacious Apartment being sold in shell form in a very quiet area in Zabbar, in a block of …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New on the market Zabbar Developement. Selection of 2 / 3 Bedroom Apartments. Still on plans…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Zabbar - Limits of Xghajra , Choice of 2  ,3 bedroom Apartments first and second floor  havi…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan a choice from 2 Ground Floor Maisonettes, situated in a very good loctaion…
Price on request
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Bungalow on 2 Tumoli on the outskirts of Zabbar having distant country views Plot measures a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse with views in a nice area of Zabbar. A lovely big front terrace south facing.•3 be…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property consists of a Sitting Room, Kitchen/Dining leading to a backyard with well and a sp…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A beautiful bright and airy penthouse situated in a quiet area but close to all amenities Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A newly built apartament, located in the outskirts of Zabbar. Accomodation comprises of a la…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A very well kept Third Floor Level Apartment on the outskirts of Zabbar, Is being sold fully…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large Townhouse located in a quiet residential area in Zabbar to be sold fully furnished. …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Situated on the 1st floor in Zabbar, this 122-square-meter apartment offers an excellent opp…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
4 large Houses in a very quiet area in Zabbar. Accommodation comprises a welcoming hall lead…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A brand new Penthouse in Zabbar. This designer finished unit is being offered full finished …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Penthouse comprises a modern open plan kitchen/living/dining area with access to a nice …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This charming townhouse in the sought-after neighborhood of Zabbar is the perfect opportunit…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An opportunity to acquire this highly finished three bedroom large (179sqm) maisonette situa…
Price on request
Leave a request
